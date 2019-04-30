Meet the Marxes

things-to-do

On Karl Marx's 201st birth anniversary, a play trains the spotlight on the relationship between the revolutionary and his wife Jenny, which was as much about intellectual collaboration as about lifelong companionship

Karl Marx; Jenny von Westphalen

Those who take on the world with ideas that outlive them belong as much — perhaps more — to it as they do to their families. While their work and public lives are well-documented, the personal side often remains obscured; the hardships and sacrifices taking a backseat as glory, at times infamy, take centre stage.

In Jenny von Westphalen, however, Karl Marx didn't just find a companion who provided him emotional strength and succour as the Marxes battled penury, persecution and the death of four of their children, but also an unrelenting collaborator as he analysed the flaws of capitalism and provided an alternative that continues to stir up impassioned debates. On the political theorist and revolutionary's 201st birth anniversary on May 5, Michaela Talwar and Satchit Puranik are bringing together their German and Indian backgrounds in the new play Mrs & Marx, to present what they call an impossible love story.



Michaela Talwar

Playing themselves, the city-based artistes invoke the spirits of Karl and Jenny (pronounced Yenny) to examine their story through the annals of history. A Harkat Studios production, work began on it exactly a year ago, on the 200th anniversary of Marx. It is a multilingual piece of documentary theatre that juxtaposes the performers' experiences in the present day with that of the world of the Marxes.



"I am privileged to know German. I read several of Jenny's letters, which opened an insight into her personality. Far from a meek housewife, she was a theatre critic, who was unapologetically outspoken," says Talwar, for whom collaborating with Puranik was an easy decision after she watched the production, Karl Marx in Kalbadevi, in which he plays the protagonist.

Puranik explains how his lived experience after marriage further refined Marx's theories and analysis of capital and cash supply, while Talwar says, "Marx wasn't a feminist to start with. [But with Jenny's outspokenness], he would learn to appreciate a woman's opinion. So, she set a subtle but effective example of feminism." Puranik adds, "'Social progress can be measured exactly by the social position of the fair sex...' is among Marx's oft-quoted statements. He rejected the idea of private property, which lay at the core of patriarchy. Even in his analysis of class struggle, he spoke of how women were appropriated into the factory system."

Two centuries after Marx and his beloved comrade and friend Friedrich Engels wrote The Communist Manifesto, communism as a political ideology struggles for survival today, existing only in a few pockets around the world, including India. Drawing from her experiences in India and Germany, Talwar tells us that opinions on Marx here swing between a deified and demonised image, while in Germany, it is easier to come across detached dissection of his works.

What remains undisputed however, say the directors and actors, is Marx's relevance. "With the financial depression of 2007-08, even his harshest critics couldn't escape the fact that through his works, he lives on to haunt them," asserts Puranik, while Talwar shares, "Nothing has changed in these 200 years, and the world remains an extremely unequal place." But she is quick to add, "Whether you believe in Marxism or not, this is a hopeful play; one that fights the discourse of hate that surrounds us with a love story."

On: May 5, 8 pm (for ages 15 and above)

At: Tata Garden, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call: 22824567

Entry: Rs 300



ON: May 12, 7.30 pm

At: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates