Megan Fox-Bruce Willis film shoot halted again after Covid cases in unit

Shoot of the Megan Fox-starrer, Midnight In The Switchgrass, has been put on hold once again owing to Covid-19 cases.

Shooting for the crime thriller was halted in March but resumed in July, reports dailymail.co.uk. Now, according to TMZ, production has been delayed again after two crew members tested Covid-19 positive.

A spokesperson for film company told the site that filming in Puerto Rico had initially resumed with Covid-19 protocols to ensure safety for all, but an outbreak still occured.

The two crew members, who were asymptomatic, have been quarantined. Director Randall Emmett is now planning to resume filming in Santa Barbara in a few weeks from now, with stricter precautions.

"Midnight In The Switchgrass" also stars Bruce Willis.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever