Megastar Aazaad became the International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit

Vishwa Sahitya Parishad, a historical institution committed to a cultural revival, has appointed Megastar Aazaad as brand ambassador for worldwide promotion and protection of Sanskrit, who is conferred by Samskrita Bharati. Aazaad said in his response that he gladly accepts the responsibility that Vishwa Sahitya Parishad has placed on his shoulders. Earlier, Vishwa Sahitya Parishad, along with filmmaker Megastar Aazaad, produced the classic cinematic creation in Aham Brahmasmi (World's First Mainstream feature film in Sanskrit).

Aham Brahmasmi is the first mainstream film in world history made in Sanskrit by Megastar Aazaad, produced by Legendary Film company The Bombay Talkies Studios along with one of the most eminent female personalities of India Kamini Dube. After the grand performance of Aham Brahmasmi and the unprecedented response from Sanskrit devotees established Megastar Aazaad as a cultural megastar. Aazaad is honoured by Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith and conferred by Samskrita Bharati for his immense contribution to the upliftment of Sanskrit and became an international brand ambassador of Sanskrit Language.

Along with this creative super success, the demand for fulfilling the great objective of making the forgotten language Sanskrit as the world language has evolved. From the cultural-spiritual capital of India Kashi (Varanasi) to the capital of the country, New Delhi, the performance and success of Aham Brahmasmi written-edited-directed and acted by multidimensional talent and now International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit Megastar Aazaad was celebrated as a festival. In response to Megastar Aazaad's creative talent, his love, attraction, and dedication towards Sanskrit and Sanatan culture, Vishwa Sahitya Parishad has done historical work by making him the worldwide brand ambassador.

It is noteworthy that Aazaad, a student of Bhonsala Military School, announced his two ambitious projects namely Jayatu Sanskritam and Uttishtha Yuddhaswa Bharat in Sanskrit on 12th December at the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of his idol, intense nationalist and the founder of Bhonsala military school, Nashik Dharmveer Dr. Balakrishna Shivram Moonje. Preparations for both films are going on a war footing. FIlm Producer Kamini Dube said "We hope that Sanskrit will become the world language under the leadership of the nationalist filmmaker and International Brand Ambassador of Sanskrit Language, Megastar Aazaad".

Megastar Aazaad has made a bold and courageous attempt to make India's forgotten ultimate truth public on the global stage. The sole aim and purpose of Vishwa Sahitya Parishad is to produce, promote, distribute, exhibit and further development of work and literature by means of Art around the world through all kinds of cinematic creations, which are Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram in the true sense of meaning and of universal value under the command of the international brand ambassador of Sanskrit language, Megastar Aazaad. International Brand Ambassador Aazaad and had made a historic attempt to unite the whole world and establish the purity of Art through cinematic creation which will serve mankind as the forgotten life energy and to project-protect-promote the forgotten and long lost ancient languages and cultural concerns throughout the world.

After the grand success of Rashtraputra, and first mainstream Sanskrit film in the history of world cinema Aham Brahmasmi, following the mission to promote, protect and strengthen the art, cultural languages and literature through cinematic creations, Aazaad is coming up with his Tamil venture namely Mahanayakanto unite the northern and southern part of India. To fill up any gap or remove any barrier of language, the international brand ambassador of Sanskrit, Megastar Aazaad is here to create a cinematic and Rashtradharma for all and is ready with his timeless creation Mahanayakan in Tamil.

Filmmaker Aazaad has created his cinematic extravaganza Mahanayakan in Tamil to pay respect to the enthusiastic and enlightened cine lovers of south India and devoting his whole life to the mission of rejuvenating the ancient and forgotten languages worldwide and to unite the lingual division throughout the world by the means of art, literature, and cinematic creations.

Megastar Aazaad and Vishwa Sahitya Parishad announces to reclaim the defeated truth of slave India and convert, re-establish it as the purely spiritual ultimate truth of India.

