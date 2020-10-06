Meghana Raj fulfils late actor husband Chirranjeevi Sarja's wish in her baby shower

Chirranjeevi Sarja's sudden death came in as a huge shocker to his entire family. The Kannada actor passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a severe cardiac arrest. He was 39. "Sarja was brought to our hospital (Apollo Specialty) around 3.30 p.m. in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and was declared dead by the doctors," the officials shared it with the media. Speaking about his personal life, the actor was married to Kannada star Meghana Raj, and the duo was expecting their first child.

Meghana and her family hosted a small baby shower on completing seven months of her pregnancy. The actress did it all how her husband would have desired the celebration to be. She shared a few pictures on social media, giving her fans a glimpse of the intimate ceremony.

For the uninitiated, Sarja married Kannada actress Meghana Raj, who is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj. Sarja is also the nephew of famous multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja. Beginning his career in 2009 with Vayupatra, Sarja acted in 22 sandalwood films, including Shivarjuna, which was released weeks before the COVID-19 induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and theatres have been shut since then.

Meghana's baby shower ceremony was attended by her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana Shankar and the rest of the family. Meghana Raj opted for a green saree for the occasion.

