Melanie Griffith wears pink, participates in breast cancer awareness campaign

American actor Melanie Griffith wore pink lingerie as she participated in a breast cancer awareness campaign led by an undergarment brand.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to shared a picture of herself in a pink bra, high-waisted briefs, and heels. Despite her briefs being high-waisted, her taut abs could still be seen. "I'm joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month," she wrote.

The company partnered with the World Cancer Research Fund to donate a percentage of proceeds throughout October, according to Fox News.

"If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy," she added.

The 'Working Girl' actor joined a long list of actor who have participated in the breast cancer awareness campaign. Kate Hudson, January Jones, Zoe Saldana and more have stripped down for the cause. Melanie has also survived two cancer battles herself.

