Member of armed robbery gang held; 3 arrested for snatching mobile phone

A 25-year-old member of armed robbers' gang was apprehended from East Delhi, police said Wednesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, police spotted two persons roaming suspiciously on a motorcycle on the Noida Link Road. While one was apprehended, the other managed to escape, a senior police officer said.

He was identified as Akib, he added. During interrogation, it was revealed that Akib is a member of a gang of robbers headed by one Zuber, a criminal wanted for murder, in Aligarh, the officer said.

One pistol and 13 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said. PTI NIT

Three held for snatching cellphone

Two persons were arrested and one juvenile was apprehended for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a man in Southeast Delhi, police said Wednesday.

Deepak, 30, Shivam, 24, and the juvenile were apprehended when they were fleeing after robbing the man, a senior police officer said. Five mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said.

