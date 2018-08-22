Member of notorious 'Thak Thak' gang arrested after an encounter with police

crime

The accused, along with an aide, was travelling to Delhi on a scooter when he saw a police barricading near Sector 44

Representational Picture

A member of the notorious 'Thak Thak' gang, which is active across the Delhi-NCR, was arrested following an encounter with the police here today, officials said. The accused, along with an aide, was travelling to Delhi on a scooter when he saw a police barricading near Sector 44.

"It was a routine check. When the two reached close to the police picket, they turned around and started going back. The policemen there got suspicious and chased them," the Circle Officer, Noida City 1st, Avneesh Kumar, said. "The man riding pillion soon opened fire on the policemen chasing them. The police retaliated and one of them got hit by a bullet in the leg," Kumar said.

The scooter crashed and the man was arrested, while his aide managed to escape, the CO said, adding the police rushed him to a hospital. He was later identified as Cheenu (30-35), a resident of Madangir in Delhi, Kumar said. kumar said a pistol with live bullets along with a spray, which they used on people during the crime, has been recovered.

The scooter, which does not have any registration number, has been impounded and police are probing if it has been lifted. According to officials at Sector 39 Police Station, where the case has been registered, Cheenu is an active member of the 'Thak Thak' gang.

"He is involved in several cases of thefts and robbery across the Northern Capital Region. He had come to Noida today with the same motive," the official said. Over a dozen cases at various police stations here are registered against Cheenu and he has been jailed multiple times in the past as well, the police officer said.

