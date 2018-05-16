Meryl Streep to star in Panama Papers scandal movie

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep has been roped in as the lead in The Laundromat, a thriller about the Panama Papers scandal



Meryl Streep

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep has been roped in as the lead in The Laundromat, a thriller about the Panama Papers scandal. The film will be directed by Steven Soderbergh. According to reports, veterans Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in talks to join the cast of the film.

The script by Scott Z Burns is based on the Jake Bernstein book, Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite. Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh and Burns are producing The Laundromat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever