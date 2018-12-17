Mesut Ozil's gesture delights Arsenal fan Kyan
In the video, young Arsenal fan Kyan was asked what would he do if he gets to meet him
German footballer Mesut Ozil gave a young Arsenal fan Kyan a memory to cherish for a lifetime. Arsenal FC's official Twitter handle recently posted a video (screen grab above) and captioned it: "Friday, December 14 @HighburySchool #AFCGivingTogether It was just an ordinary day at school for Arsenal fan Kyan — until this happened… @MesutOzil1088."
In the video, Kyan was asked what would he do if he gets to meet him. To which, he replied: "Extremely happy. It would make my day and other days." When Kyan turned around Ozil was right there and he gave him a hug.
