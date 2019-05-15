Metal from Kerala

things-to-do

A trash metal band talks about war in their songs

It's metal mania as Kerala's death thrash band Amrophia, Pune-based progressive metal outfit Abel Projekt and Thane's Eternal Returns take the stage this weekend.

Fresh off their Japan tour, Amrophia, with Vasuchandran on vocals and guitar, Vivek Prasad on drums and Faizan Mecci on bass, will play originals like Necromancers and Toxic Death. With influences like Sodom, Early-Kreator, Merciless and Accuser, Prasad tells us that their songs talk about war and political issues. "We have a song about a man who wants to conquer the world, one about the second world war, the Iraq war and the current political tensions in India and beyond," he says.

Formed when three neighbours in Cherthala got together, thanks to their love for the genre in October 2013, they are working on releasing their second album. And while they all have day jobs, this is one passion they aren't willing to let go of. No matter what it takes, which is clear, as Prasad, who works in an IT firm and recently moved to Bengaluru, travels back to Kerala every second weekend to practise. Prasad says, "The scene back home is not that great as we lack venues. But it's getting better as people are now hiring spaces and organising gigs. Mumbai has more venues."

On: May 19, 8.30 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeus, Andheri West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500

