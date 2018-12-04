Michael Clarke, wife Kyly to send Christmas gifts to underprivileged kids

cricket

Michael Clarke with wife Kyly and daughter

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly appeared together for a TV show promoting a brand that sends gifts to under privileged families, and she wants her daughter Kelsey to learn that the more you give, you receive back great "karma" from the universe.

Yesterday, she posted this picture with daughter Kelsey Lee on Instagram and captioned it: "It was such a joy to place some wonderful gifts for under privileged families under the @kmart_australia #kmartwishingtreeappeal Christmas today. As you can see Kelsey Lee was more than happy to gift others, teaching her the more you give in life the more great karma you receive back from the universe. I only wish that you all have a wonderful and joyous X'mas season with whom ever you are lucky enough to spend with."

