Michael Clarke's daughter Kelsey Lee is priority; refuses details on relationship with Pip Edwards

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke has revealed that while his life may not be ideal right now, his priority remains his daughter Kelsey Lee, four, with ex-wife Kyly.

"Nothing is ever perfect, but I feel like I am in the right place. The one thing Kyly and I will always do is prioritise our little girl. Kyly is a great mother. When you see our little girl, you see the way Kelsey-Lee is, that's because of her mum, there is no doubt about it," Michael was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.



Pip Edwards and Kyly Clarke

In February, Michael and Kyly announced that their seven-year marriage was over and they had agreed to co-parent Kelsey Lee.

Meanwhile, when asked about his relationship with fashion designer Pip Edwards, Michael refused to give any details. He just said: "I have always tried to keep my personal life as private as I possibly can and right now is no different. It is private, and it is personal, and I do want to be respectful to everyone who is involved."

