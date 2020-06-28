Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman for the Flash movie

American actor Michael Keaton, who famously starred as the caped crusader in the Tim Burton-directed 'Batman' movies, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros.' DC movie 'The Flash. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller is on board to star as Barry Allen, aka the Flash, in the feature that will be directed by 'It' filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

If a deal makes, Keaton wouldn't just return for 'Flash' but possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects.

As per Sources to the outlet, the role being envisioned for the veteran actor is similar to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something of a mentor or guide.

'Batgirl' is one the projects in development that could fall into that category. Warners had no comment.

Keaton was mainly known as a comedic actor when he nabbed the plum title role in 1989's 'Batman.' He initially took heat from fans that didn't see him as imposing or chiselled, but the movie became a sensation, and the actor reprised the character in the 1992 sequel, 'Batman Returns.'

Afterward, Keaton tried to distance himself from his role and even skewered it in 2014's 'Birdman', where he played an actor that once starred in superhero movies. The part earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, is currently being looked as separate from 'Flash' and other DC Universe movies, but the 'Flash' feature project offers an intriguing pathway between franchises: The story is said to involve not just time travel but inter-dimensional travel.

This raises the idea, more tantalising now with the Keaton development, that you can cross over from one "movie universe" to another.

'Flash' is eyeing a London start in spring 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever