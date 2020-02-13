Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Warm your soul

Poetry: Experience an interactive poetry session from Alif, a group that started in Kashmir.

Time 9 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mumbai, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi.

Call 8879208475

Cost Rs 500

Friday

For the singles

Food: If you are single this Valentine's Day, don't lose heart. Here's a feast-for-one that is sure to lift your spirits. There's berry creme brulee, a meringue heart and some outdoor climbing too if you are feeling adventurous.

At 11, Madh-Marve Road, Aksa Beach, Malad West.

Call 9503095053

Love grows old

Event: Show some love to your grandparents this Valentine's Day. Shake a leg and walk the ramp with them at a mall where you can also get framed at a photo booth and listen to a band belt out tunes.

Time 5 pm to 8 pm

At Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.

Free

In troubled times

Theatre: A timeless tale of love set in the riots of 1992-93, Javeda- A Forbidden Love Story by Navaldeep Singh explores themes of separation.

Time 8.30 pm

At Above The Habitat, Road number 3, Khar West.

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

In love with art

Art: Spend the weekend with your partner as the two of you savour a display of paintings and sculpture at this group show. Exhibiting artists include Ratilal Kansodaria and Neena Singh among others.

Time 1 pm to 7 pm.

At PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, next to Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi.

Call 24365990

Sounds of love

Music: Sufi singer Moorala Marwada of the Meghwal community in Kutch comes to Mumbai to mark My India, my Valentine. He will sing soulful tunes of the mystics and give into expressions of love and humour in his trademark style.

Time 5 pm

At Bungalow 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 500

Wine and dine by the sea

Food: There isn't a more romantic meal than one that overlooks the sea in our busy city. Head over to this rooftop lounge that promises to make it special for you and your partner with a curated menu, customised table setting and a choice of your favourite beverage. As you rejoice past memories and make lasting new ones, dig in to a selection of four appetisers and two desserts, each paired with wine. A flower bouquet for your special someone is included in the package.

At Dome, InterContinental, 135, Marine Drive

Call 39879872

Cost Rs 9,999 per couple onwards

Sunday

The swing of things

Dance: Swing is an offshoot of jazz from the 1930s. It involves emphasis on the offbeat or weaker pulse of the song. Learn thr form with your partner, at a workshop that is suitable for beginners too. Show off your skills on the dance floor after.

Time 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At Rodeo Drive India, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Andheri East. CALL 40912345

Cost Rs 600

It's on sail

Outdoors: Soak in SoBo landmarks and feel the wind in your hair with your loved one as you start your Sunday sailing in the waters of the Arabian Sea.

Time 7 am Starting Point Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 9619949909

Cost Rs 1,900

