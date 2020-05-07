Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Green going

Environment: WWF India and the UN environment programme have started the Tide Turner Plastic Challenge, where one can sign up to learn about the plastic footprint through talks, films and activities, and how to create a change.

Log on to tideturners.org

Friday

Take the right step

Dance: Bollywood and fitness can come together if you want to take a break from your workout routine. Eshna Chopra, the founder of a Lokhandwala-based dance studio, is hosting a live Bollywood-themed dance workout.

Log on to @dancamaze on Instagram

Saturday

Journey with Kabir

Watch: Dastangoi is an oral storytelling art form that originated in the 13th century. While acclaimed dastango Ankit Chadha passed away in 2018, on his second death anniversary, the Ankit Chadha Foundation, run by his family and friends, will present a special screening of one of his most noted performances — Dastan Dhai Akhar Ki. The hour-long presentation will see Chadha delve deep into mystic poet Kabir's life and works. Interspersed with his khari boli poetry, the dastan takes you on a journey in search of finding the Kabir within you.

Time 5 pm onwards

Log on to @ankitchadhastories on Facebook

Sunday

Music for all

Listen: With pubs, cafés and auditoriums shut, it's been a trying time for those who like their gigs. A hospitality brand has been organising Facebook and Instagram lives with artistes to keep people entertained. If you're looking to have a chilled out Sunday evening to gear up for the week ahead, catch multi-instrumentalist Chaitanya Bhalla belt out some tunes as part of #SOCIALIndoors.

Log on to @socialoffline on Instagram

Also check out

. For tipplers: What are the different kinds of drinks? What is special about each? Decode popular cocktails with The Happy High's session on eight common spirit categories.

Log on to instamojo.com

. For kids: The summer camp comes home with Inner Katha Interventions and CLAP's Kaksha Katha series, that offers theatre coaching and counselling for the little ones to keep them busy during the lockdown.

Log on to www.clap.center

