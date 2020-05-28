Mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Risky business

Acting: Join a webinar where Saurabh Sachdeva of Sacred Games fame will teach actors how they can take calculated risks to turn the lockdown into an opportunity.

At 5.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

Friday

Drumming it up

Music: One big advantage that online workshops have is that students sitting in any country can gain insights from international experts, as is the case with a session scheduled with Belgian drumming maestro Michael Schack.

At 7 pm onwards

Log on to Roland India on Facebook

Free

Saturday

A groovy time

Dance: The lockdown has given ample time to people to pick up a new skill if they want to, which means that this is an ideal time to learn how to dance even if you have two left feet. Practising at home also means that the lessons are suitable for people who are shy in front of others. So join instructor Anisha as she teaches you how to discover more about your body and understand how it moves to different grooves.

On 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

Sunday

Magical conversation

Discussion: The Philosopher's Stone, the first book in the Harry Potter series, changed some people's lives when it was first published. Then came The Chamber of Secrets, and readers were hooked to the exploits of the boy wizard in the magical land of Hogwarts, making new friends and fighting Voldemort, his fearsome nemesis. Attend a book discussion that focuses on this second title, if you are a fan too. Talk about your favourite moments and characters, and find out whether you are on the same plane as other like minded people or not.

Time 3 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

Also check out

. For the art lover: Learn about Warli art, mastered by members of this tribal community based mainly around the North Sahyadri range.

On May 30, 6 pm

Log on to allevents.in

. For children: Let your child have a whale of a time and find out how to make marble paper using shaving foam.

On May 29, 6 pm

Log on to Happypeopleco on Facebook.

