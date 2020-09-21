Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Sept 20- Sept 25)

Monday



Workshop: Drafting a Crisp Stand-up Set

Hosted by Cafe Comedy, this is an hour-long workshop where viewers will learn the basics, structure, and process of creating a stand-up set that is crisp and entertaining. This workshop is a part of a series of comedy workshops. So, if you’re keenly interested in comedy, there is much to learn here.



When: 9 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)



Tuesday



Poetry Group: Write Out Loud #221



Every Tuesday, Lahe Lahe hosts an evening of poetry enthusiasts who come together to recite poetry on a pre-fixed theme and chat with a poet. Participants can read out original poetry or share their favourites by other poets as well. This session is for all those who appreciate poetry even if they do not compose. This week they will be hosting poet Gulzar Dehlvi and their theme is ‘Inspiration from Legends and Myths’.

When: 7:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

Wednesday



Baking Class: Learn To Make Easy Homemade Brownies from Scratch



Everyone you know is baking during the lockdown but you have no idea how to? This is the perfect opportunity for you to learn how to make delectable chocolate brownies from scratch. You do not need to worry about avoiding sugar as these healthy brownies will be made without sugar, Maida, milk, or egg. You will receive a step-by-step instruction list for your reference after the session is concluded.

When: 3:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)





Thursday



Arts and Crafts- Origami for Kids

Keeping the kids occupied is becoming even more challenging as the days keep passing. Hobbystation is hosting an origami workshop for kids which might be the solution to your woes (atleast for a bit). Sign your kids up for this and watch them learn how to make more than paper planes.

When: 5:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

Friday

Online Performance: Life is a Circus

Rambo Circus is bringing the circus to your homes with a digitally produced show, 'Life is a circus’ - an ode to the greatest showmanship. The veteran circus crew hopes to draw people towards the fading art form with a one-of-a-kind show including mesmerising acrobatic stunts and daring trapeze acts. They hope to offer viewers an immersive experience through their curated acts.

When: 8 PM

Where: Buy Tickets on Book My Show

