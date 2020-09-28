Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Sept 28- Oct 2)

Monday

Comedy: Comedy Gondhal

The Finding Funny and Squib House Comedy bring you a Marathi stand-up comedy show. Hosted by Aditya Sawant, this Open-Mic will feature Chirag Satam and promises to be a riot. If you appreciate comedy in vernacular languages, this one is not to be missed.

When: 7:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)



Tuesday



Dance Class: Dance and Movement



Keeping the kids gainfully occupied while focussing on their development is becoming a task for parents. Hobbystation is hosting a creative movement class for kids, where they will be introduced to basic elements of dance, including rhythm, patterns, tempo, proper alignment, levels, and spatial awareness. The goal is to offer kids a space for improvisation, expression, and exploration through movement to contribute to the development of fine motor skills, as well as teamwork, coordination, listening skills, and fundamental movement patterns.

When: 6:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

Wednesday

Talks: JioSaavn Podcast Week 2020

Two panel discussions are being hosted back to back by JioSavan, ‘An Experiment No Longer: Indian Podcasting Here to Stay’ and ‘All Ears on India - The Potential of a Billion Listeners’. If you are keenly interested in the world of podcasting, this is the perfect opportunity to learn about the growth of Indian Podcasting and marketing strategies as the panel discusses what’s in store for them. The second panel will speak about and share insights into India becoming a viable market for global podcast giants. Experts will discuss how podcasters can create content to cater to the needs of Indians.

When: 3:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)



Thursday

Art Workshop: Quilled Paper Jewellery Workshop



Rajasthan Studio is bringing to you a creative workshop for jewellery enthusiasts. Sanya Kukreja hosts this fun workshop where you will learn how to make beautiful personalized jewellery out of paper. If you like Do-it-Yourself projects, this will be an afternoon well spent.

When: 2:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)

Friday

Diet Workshop: Be Your Own Nutritionist

A two-day diet planning workshop by Dr. Umesh Wadhavani, aims to educate you to take the reigns of your diet. Participants will learn various aspects of nutrition, from defining fitness goals to understanding the different components of food (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats). Dr. Wadhavani will lay down a step-by-step guide to diet planning and give tips on stress management.

When: 2:00 PM

Where: Log onto Insider

