mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Two good to miss
Food - Two celebrAted chefs — Vicky RAtnani and Boo Kim — are coming together to whip up delectable treats At a Lower Parel eAtery. Expect sumac cured prawns and Kerala beef and barley salad.
Time 7 pm onwards
At Dirty Buns, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 24978910
Friday
Music to your ears
Masterclass - Musicians, listen up. American experimental artiste Larry Thrasher is coming to town to conduct a masterclass on creAting and mixing audio.
Free
Time 7 pm onwards
At The True School of Music, 107 Sun Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 66243200
Saturday
Shaking a leg the feminine way
Dance - This event puts the focus on female dancers. Nritya Shakti Studio is organising a workshop that feAtures an all-woman line-up. The performers include B-girl Jo, Anushi Singh, Eshna Kutty, and Pranjali Jain. Attend it even if you feel that you have two left feet.
Time 2.30 pm onwards
At Nritya Shakti Studio, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.
Call 9702662960
Cost Rs 1,400
Lilting notes
Music - Listen to three mellow musicians — Nush Lewis, Bryan Rodrigues and Kenneth Soares — At an unusual venue.
Time 8 pm
At My Boho Pad, Talmaki Road, Santacruz West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 400
Dressing down
Party - Attend a pyjama party that has everything from a beer-chugging contest to pillow fights.
Time 8 pm
At Tote on the Turf, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi.
Call 9324775568
Cost Rs 599
Sunday
A thrill in the air
Theatre - Catch a play Called Ballygunge 1990. It’s an 80-minute thriller set in Kolkata and stars TV actor Anuup Sonii.
Time 7 pm
At Codename Future by Kanakia, CTS no. 101, Powai.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
Adding some colour
Exhibition - View artworks by celebrAted painters like Bikash Bhattacharjee, which have never been displayed in public, before they go under the hammer.
Free
Time 3 pm
At The Taj Art Gallery, The Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba.
Call 9821141871
Funny thoughts
Comedy - Crack up as popular comedian Abijit Ganguly performs a stand-up routine At a Khar venue.
Time 5 pm and 7 pm
At The Habitat, 1st Floor, OYO Townhouse, Road number 3, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Taking to water
Sports - Calling all water babies. A swimwear brand is organising a swimming championship At a pool in Chembur. Sign up and bring out your inner Michael Phelps.
Free
Time 8 am
At Tata Power Swimming Pool, RCF Colony, Chembur East.
Email sisc.mumbai@gmail.com
