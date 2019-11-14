mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Two good to miss

Food - Two celebrAted chefs — Vicky RAtnani and Boo Kim — are coming together to whip up delectable treats At a Lower Parel eAtery. Expect sumac cured prawns and Kerala beef and barley salad.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Dirty Buns, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 24978910

Friday

Music to your ears

Masterclass - Musicians, listen up. American experimental artiste Larry Thrasher is coming to town to conduct a masterclass on creAting and mixing audio.

Free

Time 7 pm onwards

At The True School of Music, 107 Sun Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

Saturday

Shaking a leg the feminine way

Dance - This event puts the focus on female dancers. Nritya Shakti Studio is organising a workshop that feAtures an all-woman line-up. The performers include B-girl Jo, Anushi Singh, Eshna Kutty, and Pranjali Jain. Attend it even if you feel that you have two left feet.

Time 2.30 pm onwards

At Nritya Shakti Studio, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.

Call 9702662960

Cost Rs 1,400

Lilting notes

Music - Listen to three mellow musicians — Nush Lewis, Bryan Rodrigues and Kenneth Soares — At an unusual venue.



Time 8 pm

At My Boho Pad, Talmaki Road, Santacruz West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

Dressing down

Party - Attend a pyjama party that has everything from a beer-chugging contest to pillow fights.



Time 8 pm

At Tote on the Turf, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi.

Call 9324775568

Cost Rs 599

Sunday

A thrill in the air

Theatre - Catch a play Called Ballygunge 1990. It’s an 80-minute thriller set in Kolkata and stars TV actor Anuup Sonii.



Time 7 pm

At Codename Future by Kanakia, CTS no. 101, Powai.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

Adding some colour

Exhibition - View artworks by celebrAted painters like Bikash Bhattacharjee, which have never been displayed in public, before they go under the hammer.



Free

Time 3 pm

At The Taj Art Gallery, The Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba.

Call 9821141871

Funny thoughts

Comedy - Crack up as popular comedian Abijit Ganguly performs a stand-up routine At a Khar venue.



Time 5 pm and 7 pm

At The Habitat, 1st Floor, OYO Townhouse, Road number 3, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Taking to water

Sports - Calling all water babies. A swimwear brand is organising a swimming championship At a pool in Chembur. Sign up and bring out your inner Michael Phelps.

Free

Time 8 am

At Tata Power Swimming Pool, RCF Colony, Chembur East.

Email sisc.mumbai@gmail.com

