Miley Cyrus has 'shady side eye' for those not wearing masks

Spreading awareness about precautionary measures against coronavirus in a quirky way, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on Wednesday posted a goofy picture of herself and said that the "shady side-eye" in the picture is for all those who are not wearing masks at public places."

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture where she is seen wearing black coloured patterned trousers with a matching jacket and a white coloured crop top.

"That shady side-eye to y'all who ain't wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks," she wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities including actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever