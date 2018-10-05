things-to-do

Two experts from the field of mental health come together to discuss the relevance of intervention

Arushi Sethi and Jovanny Ferreyra. Pic/Sameer Markande

'Your mental health is over every damn thing,' is what Jovanny Ferreyra, the curator of a popular Facebook and Instagram page, said at the end of his last India tour earlier this year. Months later, he is back in town, for a 2.0 version. This time, he has a partner in (mindful) crime — Arushi Sethi, founder of mental health organisation Trijog — to help him spread the word about psychological well-being even further.

On October 6, Ferreyra and Sethi will be hosting the Mumbai leg of The Artidote India Tour 2.0, a collaboration that has come about thanks to Under 25's Anto Philip and Shreyans Jain, who are organising the event.

Speaking about what participants can expect, Ferreyra says, "We wanted to create something that reflected what was already happening on the online platform, and showcase it offline, to create a space where hundreds of people can come in and connect." "And the most beautiful part is [going to be] the magic in the moment," says Sethi, "People begin to heal the moment they feel heard. That's exactly what Jovanny are aiming for."

How different will this tour be from the last time? "During the first tour, I felt a little heartbroken after each event because I left hoping I'd done enough to inspire people to seek these sort of spaces. But I didn't have the tools to point them in the right direction. So, the one thing I'm looking forward to is what this partnership [with Sethi] is going to bring about. I can't wait to jam on stage with Arushi. We want to have conversations about mental health minus the confusing jargon," Ferreyra shares.

"This is going to be real. Now people can come, share talk and walk away with something. We want them to be present in the moment," Sethi chimes in.

ON October 6, 9.30 am onwards

AT CoWrks, Birla Centurion Century Mills Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

