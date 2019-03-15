Minor Dalit girl abducted, killed over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

crime

The incident took place in village Berkhedi under Banda tehsil of the district

Representational Image

Sagar (MP): A minor Dalit girl was abducted and killed allegedly by a person with whom her family had a land dispute here in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said Friday.

The incident took place in village Berkhedi under Banda tehsil of the district. The body of the girl (13) and her severed head were found at different spots in an agriculture field Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

The Class 6 girl was abducted two days back when she was returning home after appearing in her school examination, the police said. Later, her parents filed a missing person's complaint with the police.

"It is a case of kidnapping and murder in a cruel manner and we are probing it from all angles," Singh said. During questioning, her uncle said they had a land dispute with a neighbour, Chotelal Patel, whom he suspected to be involved in the crime, the ASP said.

