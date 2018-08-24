Minor girl allegedly molested by 2 after bathing in Ganga; hangs self

crime

According to police, the minor was stopped and molested by Subhash and Dharamraj. Feeling insulted, she hanged herself at her home

A 14-year-old girl killed herself after being allegedly molested by two youths while she was returning from the Ganga river after taking bath, police said today.

"A case has been registered on her father's complaint and Subhash arrested," Circle Officer at Safipur Vivek Ranjan Rai said.

Just yesterday, in another incident, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kiss a teenage college student who had visited the Borivli-based Shanti Daan, Missionaries of Charity, to complete her project work.

The accused, Victor Kerkete, is one of the Brothers at the home mentally-challenged men of all age groups. A senior officer attached to MHB Colony police station said that the girl, who is studying in a reputable south Mumbai college, lives with her parents in Borivli (West).

