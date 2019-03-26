Minor girl allegedly raped by stepfather, accused absconding

crime

After the complaint was registered, the minor girl was sent to Bharosa centre for medical assistance and counselling

Representational Pic

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather on multiple occasions, police said.

"We received a complaint on March 25 from a 14-year-old girl stating that she has been raped several times by her stepfather," Golconda Police said on Tuesday.

After the complaint was registered, the minor girl was sent to Bharosa centre for medical assistance and counselling.

A case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.

Police have formed multiple teams to nab the accused.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates