Minor girl bites hand of man trying to rape her, locals thrash accused

In a shocking incident, the police in Punjab's Ludhiana rescued a man after he was thrashed by the locals for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl. The incident came to light after a 13-year-old girl bit the hand of the accused, who attempted to rape her, in Chakk Kalan village.

The accused has been identified as Albel Singh (50) of the same village. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim raised an alarm and the locals nabbed the accused and thrashed him. According to the police officials, the victim said that she is a student of class 7.

In her statement to the police, the minor girl said that she had gone to the market with her mother on Tuesday. While she was on the way, the accused held her hand and dragged her to a room where he attempted to rape her. However, she bit his hand and managed to escape.

Station house officer of Mullanpur Dakha police station Prem Singh said that the police rescued the accused from the locals and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The police have filed a case under Sections 354, 376/511 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

