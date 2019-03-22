Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad; Police suspect rape-murder

Updated: Mar 22, 2019, 14:31 IST | PTI

The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police

Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad; Police suspect rape-murder
Representational picture

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was found dead near a railway track in Hyderabad in a suspected case of rape and murder, police said on Friday. The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police.

"It appears that she was raped and killed," a police official said. Some suspects were being questioned in connection with the case, he added.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint with police in Alwal locality Thursday afternoon that she was missing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hyderabadCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking! Rakhi brother brutally rapes, murders minor girl

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees