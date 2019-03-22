Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad; Police suspect rape-murder
The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police
Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was found dead near a railway track in Hyderabad in a suspected case of rape and murder, police said on Friday. The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police.
"It appears that she was raped and killed," a police official said. Some suspects were being questioned in connection with the case, he added.
The girl's parents lodged a complaint with police in Alwal locality Thursday afternoon that she was missing.
