Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad; Police suspect rape-murder

crime

The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police

Representational picture

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was found dead near a railway track in Hyderabad in a suspected case of rape and murder, police said on Friday. The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police.

"It appears that she was raped and killed," a police official said. Some suspects were being questioned in connection with the case, he added.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint with police in Alwal locality Thursday afternoon that she was missing.

