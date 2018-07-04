Search

Minor girl gang-raped and dumped on the street in Madhya Pardesh

Jul 04, 2018, 17:17 IST | IANS

The accused woman on Tuesday lured the 14-year-old girl to her house where the four youths raped her

Minor girl gang-raped and dumped on the street in Madhya Pardesh
Representational Image

A teenaged girl was gang-raped here by four youths with the help of a woman, police said on Wednesday. The five were arrested.

"The incident took place late on Tuesday. The five are in custody and are being interrogated," Sagar Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla told the media.

The accused woman on Tuesday lured the 14-year-old girl to her house where the four youths raped her. They then dumped her near a school.

Some passersby saw the girl lying unconscious in the street and took her to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Man begs for rice, sexually assaults 16-year-old boy

Tags

Crime Newsnational newssexual crime