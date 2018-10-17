Minor girl gangraped by ward boy, trainee in Baghpat hospital

crime

The two accused, identified as the hospital's ward boy and a D. Pharma trainee, have been arrested by the police

Representational Image

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men at Baghpat's district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The two accused, identified as the hospital's ward boy and a D. Pharma trainee, have been arrested by the police.

According to the cops, the girl was admitted to the hospital after complaining of stomach ache. She was accompanied by her sister who had gone to bring tea from outside when the crime took place.

The two men allegedly raped the patient after injecting her with sedatives. When the girl's sister reached the spot she raised an alarm, following with the hospital administration swung into action and the police were called.

Baghpat Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has said that they are reviewing the CCTV camera footage, retrieved from the hospital, for further investigation.

