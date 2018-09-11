Minor girl immolates self after being raped

crime

Immediately, the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died

Representational Image

Two people allegedly raped a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The victim committed suicide by self-immolating herself two days after the incident. Immediately, the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The girl's father said that the incident took place on Friday night, but the girl did not reveal the same to her family.

"She went outside the house for defecating, when two men took her way and raped her. Later on Monday she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze," said the father of the deceased.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died. An FIR has been registered in the matter and the probe is underway.

In another incident, the Indirapuram Police has arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl who lives in the shanties of Abhay Khand, the police said Monday.

City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the incident happened Sunday when the 15-year-old girl's father had gone to his work and the mother had left for village.

He said the youth took advantage of the absence of the girl's parents and went to her home and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the youth allegedly threatened her with dire consequence and fled, said the officer.

When her father returned, she narrated her ordeal to him after which he approached the police and filed an FIR. Kumar said the accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The officer said the police arrested the youth this afternoon on a tip-off. He also said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates