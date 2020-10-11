Minor girl sets herself on fire after being raped

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a boy, set herself on fire in Atraila, Rewa on October 7, the police said on Sunday. The accused of the rape has been arrested on the complaint of the victim's family.

According to BP Singh, sub-divisional police officer Dabora, Reva, both minors were in a relationship and the girl set herself ablaze allegedly after being raped by the boy.

"Both of them had a love affair. The reports about the girl's rape will be confirmed by the doctors. The accused has been apprehended and he was presented before the juvenile court," he said.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

