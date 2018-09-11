Minor Odisha girl sold to Bengal brothel

crime

A minor girl from Odisha's Balasore district Monday complained to the police that she was sold to a brothel in West Bengal, officials said. Police said the 15-year-old girl filed a complaint at Jaleswar Police Station after she managed to escape from the brothel after 45 days, which was running in a hotel. She, however, could not identify the name of the place where the hotel was located.

The tribal girl in her complaint said her father had died and she stayed with her mother and at her village. One day, Ajay Jena, a resident of the same village, convinced her mother that she could fetch a good amount of money if she worked in his relative's agricultural field in West Bengal for a few days.

On July 23, she was taken in a motorcycle to Jaleswar bus stand where she was handed over to another man, Ajay Hemram, she said in the complaint. On changing two buses, she was taken to a two-story building and was raped by Hemram for three days. Jena also reached there and raped her. She was also raped by several other people of the hotel, the girl said in her complaint adding that Jena had taken Rs 4,000 from the hotel owner to bring her there.

Jena and Hemram are liquor vendors and supply girls to the brothel, she alleged. The girl managed to escape from the hotel after about 45 days and reached her village. She then narrated everything to her mother and some villagers. Police said none was arrested till Monday evening and she is being questioned.

