Minor rape victim commits suicide

crime

The incident took place at Abajuna village on Sunday when the minor girl about 14-years-old was found hanging in her room

Representational Image

A minor rape victim in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly committed suicide due to vulgar comments made against her by some people in her locality, police said Monday.

The incident took place at Abajuna village on Sunday when the minor girl about 14-years-old was found hanging in her room, they said.

According to a police complaint lodged by victims mother, the girl was allegedly raped by a man on September 23 when she was going to a nearby grocery shop.

The girl was forcefully lifted and allegedly raped by a man of the same village. The girl had narrated the incident to her mother.

Instead of loding complaint with police, the victims mother took the matter with the accuseds family and informed the matter to the village sarpanch.

However, the family members found the girl dead on Sunday. Thereafter, the girls mother lodged a complaint with police alleging that her daughter committed suicide due to vulgar comments.

Police reached the village and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police Monday arrested one person in this connection from Rahanjia area in Bhadrak district, a police officer said.