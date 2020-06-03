Mission: Impossible 7 to resume shooting in September

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible 7" will resume filming in September. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to relocate from Venice to the UK. First assistant director Tommy Gormley said on Tuesday that Paramount are hoping to restart work on the film this autumn, and "visit all the countries" where they originally planned to film scenes, reports dailymail.co.uk.

During a recent interview, Gormley said: "We hope to start shooting again in September. "We were days from shooting in Venice, we were right at the epicentre when it all kicked off, so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting.

"We hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this."

Gormley went onto hint that "tens of thousands" of film industry staff needed to return to work, after almost all Hollywood films were put on hold as COVID-19 continued to spread. He added: "We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we're working flat out to make it happen."

"Mission: Impossible 7" will now release on November 19, 2021.

