Mitchell Starc wants Australia to win Ashes irrespective of his selection

Starc did not find a spot in the first Ashes Test match played at Edgbaston. Apart from Mitchell Starc, the other notable absentee from the playing XI was Josh Hazlewood. Australia played Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, and James Pattinson in the match.

Mitchell Starc in his bowling stride during a Test match

World Cup 2019's leading wicket-taker Mitchell Starc said that he does not care whether he is in the Ashes side or not if Australia can win the series..

Mitchell Starc said that he is not bothered about his own selection and is fine if the team sticks to thye same bowling attack for consistent results.

"We're here to win the Ashes. We're not just here to make it on the park. We want to win this Ashes. Whether that's a different bowling attack each game, or the same through five Test matches, it's pretty exciting," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

James Pattinson made his way in the playing XI after battling with back injuries.

"It's awesome to see Jimmy (Pattinson) back after what he's been through and I guess similarly what Pat Cummins has been through previously. It's a while ago now but to have those guys back fit and firing ... it was fantastic to see him (Pattinson) playing Test cricket again," Starc said.

Starc said that having several pacers to choose from serves a healthy competition within the players and it makes them work harder.

"Sidds' has done the hard work and made it back. I think that's really exciting from a bowling point of view, that we're all a really close set of mates. To see your mates work it back and pull on the Baggy Green again and perform so well in the Test match, that's exciting for us. It makes Josh and I have to work that bit harder to try and make it back as well, which I think you want from a whole squad," he said.

Keeping options in mind, Mitchell Starc said that they are prepared for all the conditions.

"We're prepared for all conditions whether it be flat, green, seaming, swinging, slow, fast. Again, it's exciting to have everyone up and firing and plenty to choose from," Starc said.

Australia, who have a 1-0 lead after Steve Smith's heroics in the first Ashes Test, will face England on August 14 in the second Test of the series.

With inputs from ANI

