Mithali Raj: Perception towards women's cricket has changed

"I am sure after the World Cup things have changed [for women's cricket]... perception about people in India has changed towards women's cricket and things look very good from now on under BCCI," Mithali Raj said

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, who has been playing for two decades, believes that things for women's cricket changed after last year's World Cup. India ended as a runner up in the Women's World Cup when they were defeated by hosts England in the final.

"It hasn't been very easy to take up a sport which was a very male-dominant sport back then in the 90s," Mithali, who made her ODI debut in 1999, said after the launch of UN Women's Mujhe Haq Hai anthem in Mumbai.

"I am sure after the World Cup things have changed [for women's cricket]... perception about people in India has changed towards women's cricket and things look very good from now on under BCCI," she said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever