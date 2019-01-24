Mohammed Shami, Javagal Srinath, Irfan Pathan: Top 5 fastest Indians to 100 ODI wickets

cricket

Mohammed Shami becomes the fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets, which he achieved in his 56th match. We take a look at top five fastest Indians to reach the milestone in ODI cricket

Mohammad Shami, Javagal Srinath, Irfan Pathan

Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian ever to breach the 100 wickets milestone in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat when he dismissed New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the first ODI od the New Zealand vs India series. As the right-arm fast bowler trends on the internet for this humongous achievement, we take a look at the top five quickest Indian bowlers to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Mohammad Shami: Mohammad Shami reached 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches. He achieved the milestone in the first ODI of the NZ-IND five-match ODI series, Shami ended the match with 3 for 19, surpassing previous fastest Indian Irfan Pathan, who took 100 wickets in 59 ODIs.

Irfan Pathan: Irfan Pathan broke into the scene with so much promise and potential, the left-handed bowler had pace and a banana swing which rattled batsman around the world. Unfortunately, due to bad coaching and bad handling of the player, he slowly faded away from the Indian team. Irfan Pathan usurped 100 ODI wickets in his 59th ODI when he took 3-35 against Pakistan in an ODI at Abu Dhabi. India won that match by 51 runs.

Zaheer Khan: The left-arm fast bowler was the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack for the last 2 decades. He was also a catalyst of India's 2011 World Cup win. These days, Zaheer Khan is seen spending quality time with his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer Khan reached 100 wickets in his 65 ODI when he bagged 4 for 42 against New Zealand in a 2003 World Cup match. India won the match by 7 wickets.

Ajit Agarkar: The Mumbai all-rounder was a firebrand cricketer, he was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket for his ability with the ball and bat. Ajit Agarkar completed 100 ODI wickets in his 67th ODI against Zimbabwe, where he took 1-44, Zimbabwe won the match with 1 wicket and 1 ball remaining.

Javagal Srinath: The right-arm fast bowler was the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack in the 1990s, along with Venkatesh Prasad. Javagal Srinath reached 100 ODI wickets in his 68th ODI when he took 1 for 25 against the West Indies back in 1994. India won the match by 72 runs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates