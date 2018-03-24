Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan: ACU chief Neeraj Kumar did not meet me

India pacer Mohammed Shami was recently awarded a Grade 'B' annual contract by the board after being cleared of corruption charges levelled by his wife, who also alleged adultery and domestic abuse



Hasin Jahan

India pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan wants the probe report prepared by BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Neeraj Kumar to be made public. The pacer was recently awarded a Grade 'B' annual contract by the board after being cleared of corruption charges levelled by his wife, who also alleged adultery and domestic abuse.

Shami's contract was initially held back as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had instructed Kumar to investigate allegations that the speedster had accepted money from UK-based businessman Mohammed Bhai through a Pakistani woman, Alishba. Jahan said that Kumar, the former Delhi police commissioner, did not even meet her. "I am not surprised [with BCCI's move to award Shami a contract]. But Neeraj Kumar never met me. I only met few a junior-level officials, supposedly sent by him," Jahan told mid-day.

"We submitted all photographs and evidence related to Shami's character. Our main concern was his connection with this woman, and BCCI withheld his contract on the basis of his poor image because then, the fixing allegations hadn't surfaced. We will request BCCI to make the probe report public," Jahan's lawyer Jakir Husain said.

Jahan said she has no problem with Shami getting a clean chit in the fixing charges. "It is not going to make any difference if he starts playing again, but what about his character? It's surprising that the BCCI has not considered his character and said they are not concerned about his personal life," said Jahan, who discussed the issue with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the issue yesterday.

