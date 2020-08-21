Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra talk about their Naagin 5 experience

Television stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra will now spread their magic on the new season of Naagin 5. Excited as they begin their new journey, the actors shared their experience.

Surbhi Chandana said, "The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honor to be a part of such a popular show and to work with COLORS and Balaji Telefilms. I am feeling, excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience.

Hina Khan, too, was part of the fifth instalment in a much-anticipated and powerful cameo. The actress played the role of the 'Sarvashreshtha Naagin' named Adi Naagin Nageshvari. Surbhi Chandna is the reincarnation of Nageshvari named Bani.

Talking about Naagin 5, Mohit Sehgal said, "I am very excited to be back on screen and to entertain my fans with Naagin 5. I couldn't be happier and grateful to work with Ekta Kapoor and I'm very excited for this new beginning in my life and look forward to a spectacular journey ahead."

Sharad Malhotra shared, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the Naagin franchise, and I'm very thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me another opportunity to showcase my talent on one of the best shows on Indian television. The viewers can expect some major fireworks in the 5th season of the show. The scale of the show is grand this time around and the plot twists will ensure that there is always something new and exciting happening in the show every week."

Naagin revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news