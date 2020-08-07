Naagin 5 to start airing on August 9; Hina Khan to be seen in powerful cameo?

Recently, it was confirmed that Hina Khan would be playing one of the 'naagins' in the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Naagin. The supernatural TV show has a cult following and has featured popular TV actresses like Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, among many others.

Now, according to a report in BollywoodLife, it appears that Hina Khan will be making a cameo, albeit a powerful one, in Naagin 5. Actress Surbhi Chandna will be the lead 'naagin' in this season. Naagin 5, which starts airing on August 9, will see Hina Khan playing the 'sarvashresth naagin' in the first few episodes of the show. Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna will then reportedly lead the story after Hina's exit.

The channel also shared a new teaser of Naagin 5 featuring Hina Khan; check it out below:

Actors like Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be seen in Naagin 5. Mohit Malhotra will be reuniting with Hina Khan after their film Hacked. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about working with the actress once again, Mohit said, "She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina. Naagin is India's favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres."

Naagin revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

