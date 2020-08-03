Telly Tattle: Sharad Malhotra to play lead in Naagin 5?

Buzz is that Sharad Malhotra has been roped in for Naagin 5. The actor, who has been in talks with producer Ekta Kapoor, is expected to sign on the dotted line. Earlier, the two teamed up for Kasam Tere Pyar Ki. The show about shape-shifting serpents includes Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the cast. Last week, the makers released a promo to introduce Hina Khan as the new lead and one of the most powerful 'naagins' ever!

Ekta Kapoor had apparently wanted to cast Hina Khan in Naagin 4 itself, but it couldn't happen due to date issues. Instead, Naagin 4 featured Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Sayantani Ghosh as the naagins. Let's wait and watch if what fans have speculated for Naagin 5 is indeed true, and if it is, Hina Khan would make one fabulous naagin for sure!

For those who aren't aware of Naagin's premise, the show revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

Back again

Rishina Kandhari is the new addition to Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She will be seen as the ex-flame of protagonist Rajeev Bansal, played by Ssudeep Sahir. Her character Chandani resurfaces in his life to make things awkward as well as funny for him.

Actress Rishina Kandhari has been known for her roles in shows such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and many others. She can currently be seen in the Sony TV show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Be it grey characters or positive roles, Rishina has always portrayed each character with the same integrity.

