Naagin 5: The new promo introduces Hina Khan as the all-powerful 'naagin'

The makers of the popular TV show Naagin have just dropped the promo for the newest season of the show. Naagin 5 will star Hina Khan in the lead, as one of the most powerful 'naagins' ever! The Ekta Kapoor-backed hit show has featured a number of popular tv actresses as the 'naagins', and fans of the supernatural drama and Hina Khan are extremely about the casting.

Sharing the promo of Naagin 5, the makers introduced the newest 'naagin', Hina Khan.

Sources close to the development had shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

While we don't know about Surbhi Chandna yet, it's sure that Hina Khan will be the new 'naagin'.

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in the digital film Unlock, currently streaming on Zee5. Talking about the film, Hina Khan told mid-day, "It is about a mysterious app that [commands users] to complete dangerous tasks in exchange for fulfilling their wishes. If you don't follow the commands, you have to pay a heavy price."

