Ekta Kapoor ropes in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5?

After all the buzz around Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, now it's time for some buzz around her upcoming TV show, the 5th season of the Naagin TV series. If reports are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has chosen Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna as leads for Naagin 5.

Sources close to the development shared with Pinkvilla, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

Apparently, Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast Hina Khan in Naagin 4 itself, but due to date issues, that couldn't happen.

While plans for Naagin 5 are already being executed, Naagin 4 will soon be filming its last few episodes once shoots resume. There were a lot of rumours floating around regarding the show's end, including news that the season will be ending abruptly due to low TRPs.

One of the leads of Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria, had said in an interview, "I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about." He also said that while the show will be wrapping up, the cast and crew will indeed shoot the end.

Then finally came a video explanation from Ekta Kapoor herself, who put the rumours to rest and updated her fans about her plans for Naagin 4 and 5. She clarified that they are not shutting the fourth season, and, in fact, they have something significant planned for the show and it will be ending with four episodes.

Ekta further said that once the show returns on the small screen, audiences will see lead actress Nia Sharma in a whole new explosive avatar. After the successful completion of Naagin 4, the makers will be back with Naagin 5 almost immediately. So fans of the show, no need to despair!

Here's what Ekta Kapoor shared on social media: "Will u b my nagintine????? The update on nagin4/5! @muktadhond @balajitelefilmslimited @anitahassanandani @tanusridgupta @niasharma90 @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @colorstv @jha.mrinal! As for @imrashamidesai ths will b treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in d two eps."

Naagin 4 comprised a brilliant cast including names like Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai. Ekta Kapoor heaped praises on her cast in the video too.

For those who aren't aware of Naagin's premise, the show revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

