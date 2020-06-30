Hina Khan: As television actors, we are looked down on

The mixed reviews notwithstanding, Hina Khan is proud to have fronted the recent ZEE5 thriller, Unlock. Said to be inspired by the Blue Whale challenge that had gripped the Internet in 2017, the Debatma Mandal-directed venture traces how an app on the dark web upends the lives of four friends. "It is about a mysterious app that [commands users] to complete dangerous tasks in exchange for fulfilling their wishes. If you don't follow the commands, you have to pay a heavy price," states Khan, describing it as one of the few scripts that instantly grabbed her attention.

The actor, who dominated the Indian television scene with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made a seamless transition to digital entertainment. She views her foray into web as a natural progression. "In the past three months, we have realised that there is no escaping this platform. Now, even the big-budget films are dropping on OTT," she notes.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought the insider-versus-outsider debate to the centre stage. Pointing out that Rajput was one of the few television actors who had successfully graduated to the big screen, Khan observes that the industry also blatantly discriminates between film and small-screen actors. "He had paved the way for all of us to dream big. As TV actors, we are looked down on. We may deliver over-the-top performances on television, but one shouldn't judge us on that. It is the requirement of the medium."

