Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 poster out; is Hina Khan the new 'naagin'?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series is one of the most popular TV shows today. It has a cult following among audiences across all age groups, and the supernatural theme of all four instalments of the show have kept fans on their toes. Now, the TV czarina is gearing up to bring out the fifth instalment of the hit show and the new poster of the season was just released.

The poster shows a woman, possibly the new 'naagin', with eyes wide open, and fans can't help but speculate that it's none other than Hina Khan! Well, the eyes speak volumes, and it does look like the Unlock actress, don't you think so? Check out the poster below:

Sources close to the development had shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

Ekta Kapoor had apparently wanted to cast Hina Khan in Naagin 4 itself, but it couldn't happen due to date issues. Instead, Naagin 4 featured Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Sayantani Ghosh as the naagins. Let's wait and watch if what fans have speculated for Naagin 5 is indeed true, and if it is, Hina Khan would make one fabulous naagin for sure!

For those who aren't aware of Naagin's premise, the show revolves around shape-shifting serpent women whose aim it is to keep the ultimate powerful 'naagmani' out of evil hands. In every season, these 'naagins' fight villains who create chaos in their lives.

