Mohun Bagan Club TV unveils its official website and YouTube channel

The 130-year-old football club unveiled its official website and YouTube channel last week to keep supporters updated 24/7

The current football team of the Mohun Bagan Club

On August 15, 1889, the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club came into being. Some two decades later, in 1911, when the word of the British Raj was the law, the club had managed to gain an esteemed place in Indian football. That same year, the club received an opportunity to fight the British at their own game.

This match, held on July 29, went down in folklore after the Mohun Bagan team became the first in Asia to beat Europeans in a major football tournament. Two days later, The Englishman (predecessor to The Statesman) editorialised, "What the Congress has failed to achieve, Mohun Bagan has. In other words, they have succeeded in degrading the English." And now, almost a century later, the club has launched its official YouTube channel and rebuilt its website, so that the next generation never forgets the start of this momentous journey.

The club announced the launch of MBAC TV on the occasion of Bengali New Year (April 15). Since then, it has already bagged 5,000 subscribers, beating Bengaluru FC's popularity. Debashis Dutta, the club's finance secretary, shares, "We have bypassed all the major football clubs in India in very little time. This shows how much the club is loved even today."



Debashis Dutta

The club had its official website earlier, but that had been defunct for the longest time. "After the recent elections held in 2018, a new committee was set up. We all decided to go digital, given its incredible reach. Mohun Bagan is not just a club, it is an institution. And, the next generation needs to know its epic victories," adds Dutta, who has been associated with this club since 1994.

The website and channel will feature exclusive interviews of the current teams along with videos of practice sessions and footage of famous moments of the club's history. "Our supporters are spread across the world, and they are always curious to know what is happening in the club. So, we roped in a few members and supporters to create these online platforms. The aim is to offer minute-by-minute updates on every match before anyone else. Usually, the media fabricates facts. This is why our channel comes in handy, as it will provide only the truth. We will also respond to all questions regarding the club's operations," Dutta explains.

In a span of over two decades, Dutta has seen a huge transition in the club. "No national team can grow without development projects. To keep up with the changing times, we have planned to modernise the club. While we won't be able to match the standards of Manchester United or Barcelona, we definitely will revamp the tent in our own way. In the next few months, we will frame archives in the corridors so that the fans never forget the club's glorious days."

