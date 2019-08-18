Mokama MLA booked under UAPA act flees from residence

crime

The police has charged Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village

AK-47 rifle recovered from the residence of Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, in a raid by Police. Pic/ANI

Patna: Days after the Bihar Police registered a case against Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, he fled from his residence on Saturday night in Patna when the police visited his house to arrest him. "We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge details, we will take further action accordingly," Kantesh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police Patna Rural told ANI. The police have charged Anant Kumar Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade were recovered from his residence in Ladma village. The police officials raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case.

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from the residence of Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, in a raid by Police. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/53O0zvBDM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Last month, the audio went viral in which Anant Kumar Singh was heard giving the contract to kill a person. Earlier, a senior police officer said: "The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh." According to the news agency, ANI, Anant Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh. "I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded. Lipi Singh (Barh SP) has been brought to Barh to trouble me," he said.

