Monetise your dreams

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you could find a way to use your passion to make money? It could be an art form you practised as a child or one that you’ve always enjoyed taking part in.

Learn from the best, as Roshan Abbas, actor, storyteller, TV host, entrepreneur and event manager conducts a workshop titled Making Money from your Passion.

At the end of the workshop, participants who have some background in the performing arts, will take back tips and ideas on how they can begin their journey towards a sustainable career inspired by their passion. The workshop is open to artistes from across forms.

All you need to get started is a laptop and an Internet connection as the sessions will be hosted on Zoom.

On June 13, 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news