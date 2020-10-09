Monica Barbaro joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in untitled spy adventure series

Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro has been cast as the co-lead alongside Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the yet-to-be-titled series from Skydance Television. According to Deadline, the hour-long series is billed as a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the centre of the story.

Nick Santora, best known for action drama show "Scorpion", is developing and executive producing the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance. Barbaro was approached for the project after her role in "Maverick" in which she plays Phoenix, the sole female fighter pilot in the squad. Skydance is co-producing the upcoming "Top Gun" sequel with Paramount Pictures.

Schwarzenegger and Skydance too share a longstanding relationship, thanks to "Terminator" films "Genisys" (2015) and "Dark Fate" (2019), in which he reprised his iconic role of the android T-800 in the latest sequels of the popular sci-fi franchise.

Schwarzenegger will also executive produce the series along with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

On the small screen, Barbaro's credits include shows like "Splitting Up Together", "The Good Cop" and "Unreal".

