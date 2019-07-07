Monsoon calls for grandmama's stories

sunday-mid-day

Kasa Kai Mumbai holds conversations about perspectives surrounding Mahabharata

Remember the evenings that came with grandmom's stories of brave and honest Lord Ram and the Kurusheshtra war? Kasa Kai Mumbai, a start-up by Suneet Kumbhat, is all about hosting events that bring those delightful evenings back in your lives.

Kumbhat, an IIT-IIM graduate, started this initiative because of his keen interest in human experiences. "My motivation was that I wanted to do something around human experiences and hence we build an atmosphere where people can make and cherish memories," says Kumbhat.

The session on July 13 is all about discussing the storyline of Mahabharata, its characters and different perspectives of the same epic. "The epic is so full of everything that I remember I used to sit and start talking about it randomly even when I was back in college," adds Kumbhat.

Kasa Kai Mumbai hosts these events every alternative Saturdays. Apart from Mahabharata, they also host seminars which explore

different topics.

When: July 13 at 6 PM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Free

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates