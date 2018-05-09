Monster Hunt 2 director Raman Hui: My birth certificate has an Indian name

"The funny thing was that because of my name, Raman, people in India thought I was at least half Indian, because my name is totally Indian," says Raman Hui



A still from Monster Hunt 2

After a massive success of Monster Hunt 2 in China and Hong Kong, the most anticipated movie of the year, Monster Hunt 2 will grasp all the attention of the Indian audiences. In this film, the cute little radish monster, Wuba is on his own journey through monster realm, and splits his way from his parents and friends. Directed by Raman Hui, the fantasy comedy is all geared up to release on 11th of May in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"The funny thing was that because of my name, Raman, people in India thought I was at least half Indian, because my name is totally Indian. My father wanted to call me "Raymond" but he didn't know how to spell it and he spelled it wrong, so on my birth certificate I have an Indian name and that name stuck." Comments, Raman Hui.

Adding to this, Raman concludes, "That helped a lot, because I learned to understand their jokes in Mandarin. When I first got there I didn't understand a lot of what they were talking about, but by living there and becoming friends with people I worked with I gradually adapted to the Chinese culture pretty well I guess. Before I went to China, Dreamworks sent me to India for 2 years, and India was a very different place too." Watch this highest grossing film, Monster Hunt 2 on 11th May 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas near you.

